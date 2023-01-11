Walmart Pulls Boots Emblazoned With 'KKK' From Website

Walmart has pulled a pair of boots from its online store after finding the "item" to be "inconsistent" with the company's product policy.

Walmart removed the "Harsuny Men's Tactical Military Hiking Ankle Boot Outdoor Trekking Shoes," the New York Post reported, after a civil rights group pointed out that the letters "KKK" were emblazoned in red on the shoes' tongue.

"The item," a spokesman told the Post on Monday, "is inconsistent with our values and violates Walmart's prohibited product policy.

"We have a process in place designed to prevent third-party sellers from offering inappropriate items on our platform," the spokesman added. "Still, at times inappropriate items make their way onto our platform. We are reviewing how this happened and will apply what we learn to further improve our rules and processes to prevent the sale of inappropriate merchandise."

Walmart pulled the boots from its website on Saturday, but it is not clear how long they were listed. Additionally, Walmart did not disclose the name of the company that listed the boots.

After bringing the boots to the retailer's attention, The Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a press release on Saturday.

"We thank Walmart for dropping an online listing for oddly/poorly named 'KKK' boots after we brought this to their attention earlier today," the civil rights organization noted.