'Waffle House Index' Indicates Trouble for Fla. Ahead of Milton

The "Waffle House Index," an unofficial gauge of a natural disaster's severity, indicates Hurricane Milton is likely going to cause big problems as it churns across Florida.

The company announced it had closed down 25 locations in the Tampa Bay area and eight in Fort Myers as of Tuesday afternoon, a condition that suggests "utmost severity."

The popular chain restaurant, which is usually open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, is known for closing only in the worst conditions. During past natural disasters, Waffle House was able to open and provide food and supplies for first responders.

Even FEMA has acknowledged the "Waffle House Index" as a reliable measure of how communities are faring after a disaster.

In a 2017 blog post, FEMA wrote, "If a Waffle House can serve a full menu, they've likely got power (or are running on a generator). A limited menu means an area may not have running water or electricity, but there's gas for the stove to make bacon, eggs, and coffee: exactly what hungry, weary people need.

"Businesses in communities are often some of the biggest drivers of recovery. If stores can open, people can go back to work. If people can go back to work, they can return to at least one piece of a normal life — and that little piece of normalcy can make a big difference."

As of Tuesday evening, Milton was still a Category 5 hurricane with winds surpassing 165 mph. It was located more than 400 miles southwest of Tampa and is expected to make landfall along Florida's west coast sometime Wednesday or early Thursday.

Federal officials on Tuesday declared a public health emergency in Florida, one day after President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in the state. Milton comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene, which slammed into Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 26 and subsequently devastated six states.

On Oct. 1, Waffle House posted on X, "To the communities who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene, we are here for you. Here is the current map of our unit status in your area."