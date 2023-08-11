×
Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine | fires | military | recruitment | chiefs | corruption

Zelenskyy Fires All Regional Military Recruitment Chiefs

Friday, 11 August 2023 09:39 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the dismissal of the heads of all the country's regional military recruitment centers on Friday amid concerns about corruption.

Zelenskyy said a review of Ukraine's recruiting centers revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban.

"This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," he said in a statement.

Kyiv has made cracking down on graft a key priority as it fends off Russia's full-scale invasion and seeks membership of the European Union.

Zelenskyy said top general Valery Zaluzhny would be responsible for implementing the decision and that new candidates for the posts would first be vetted by Ukraine's domestic security service, the SBU.

Ukraine has faced recruitment challenges as the war with Russia nears the 18-month mark and the military is occasionally hit by scandals revealing graft or heavy-handed recruitment tactics. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
