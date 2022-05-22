Zelenskyy Warns of World Food Crisis 10 Weeks Away

If Ukraine cannot free the ports from Russian control, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicts a global food crisis.

Russia's blocking of Ukrainian ports like Mariupol and Odesa is keeping millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and barley from being shipped worldwide.

Eventually it will become a global crisis, Zelenskyy warned Saturday, Business Insider reported.

"Russia has blocked almost all ports and all, so to speak, maritime opportunities to export food — our grain, barley, sunflower, and more — a lot of things," Zelenskyy said Saturday after a Kyiv meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa.

"There will be a crisis in the world. The second crisis after the energy one, which was provoked by Russia. Now it will create a food crisis if we do not unblock the routes for Ukraine, do not help the countries of Africa, Europe, Asia, which need these food products."

The United Nations Security Council was told Thursday the blockages will put a global hunger crisis to "famine levels," according to the report.

Ukraine accounts for 6% of food calories traded worldwide, including 80 million of metric tons on grain, BI reported.

Zelenskyy noted the impending food crisis increases the need for "a military solution" amid Russia's invasion and control of the south.

"That is why we turn to our partners with inquiries regarding the relevant weapons," Zelenskyy added.

The world's wheat supply will last only 10 weeks, according to a food insecurity expert at Thursday's U.N. Security Council meeting.