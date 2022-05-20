Ivanka Trump Joins Delegation Devoted to Helping Ukrainian Safehouses in Poland

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, has joined a delegation in Poland which plans to empower churches and synagogues that are providing relief to border refugees who've been forced to relocate from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The CityServe group's effort officially launched Thursday, with Ivanka Trump — who recently helped donate more than 1 million meals to the Ukrainian people — taking a visible role with the delegation.

"Over the past few days, I spent time with dozens of Ukrainian families who have sought refuge in Krakow and Warsaw, Poland," she said.

"Along with my friends and partners from CityServe, City of Destiny, Intercessors for Ukraine, and Compassion Services International, we heard incredible stories of strength and resilience. Thankful for the local and Ukrainian ministry leaders who have provided so much compassion and support to families suffering amid this crisis."

Karl Hargestan, executive director at CityServe International, believes Ivanka Trump will be an ideal fit with the CityServe mission.

"Local churches in Ukraine and neighboring countries are on the front lines of this devastating crisis," said Hargestan. "Our mission is to empower and resource these local churches as they welcome and care for the Ukrainian people with open arms. We've done just that, and we're working to add to our efforts if the war continues."

CityServe has already provided more than 150,000 thousand pounds of food to Ukrainian refugees, and mobilized dozens of congregations and temples to turn church buildings, synagogues, and hotels into refugee safehouses.

And the group has assisted churches in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Moldova by helping expand their capacity to serve more refugee families.

"Ivanka's heart for hurting Ukrainian refugees is nothing short of inspirational," said CityServe co-founder Dave Donaldson. "For her, partnering with CityServe to provide 1 million meals just wasn't enough. She wanted to come show her personal support and encouragement. Thank God for leaders like Ivanka who genuinely care and are willing to step up and make a profound difference in so many lives.

"Right now, people of faith around the globe are stepping up to save lives and provide refuge for those who have left everything behind, and all of us at CityServe are committed to helping these churches expand and scale their impact."

CityServe launched four core objectives when it first embarked on its mission, which nearly syncs up with Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine: