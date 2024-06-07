Putin Makes Veiled Nuclear Weapons Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated Friday he might be open to changing the nation's nuclear doctrine amid the war with Ukraine but said he doesn't think a case has arisen for him to do so.

The nuclear doctrine, according to the Pentagon's Executive Services Directorate, states, "The Russian Federation shall reserve for itself the right to use nuclear weapons in response to the use of nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction against it and [or] its allies, as well as in response to large scale aggression involving the use of conventional weapons in situations critical for the national security of the Russian Federation."

Putin spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and mentioned Russia's nuclear doctrine, Newsweek reported, citing the Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

"This doctrine is a living instrument, and we are carefully watching what is happening in the world around us, and do not rule out making some changes to this doctrine," Putin said. "I don't think that such a case has arisen."

Putin also recently spoke with several international news agencies and mentioned Russia's nuclear doctrine, saying, "For some reason, the West believes that Russia will never use it," Newsweek reported, citing Al Jazeera.

"We have a nuclear doctrine," Putin said. "Look what it says: If someone's actions threaten our sovereignty and territorial integrity, we consider it possible for us to use all means at our disposal. This should not be taken lightly, superficially."

Valentina Matviyenko, chair of the Russian Federation Council and a close Putin ally, said Friday that if Russia's existence isn't threatened, it "will never use nuclear weapons," Newsweek reported, citing Russian state-run news agency Tass.

"Personally, I don't feel like [we are on the verge of nuclear war], but the trends are not good," Matviyenko said at the forum.