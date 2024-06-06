Biden Says He's Known 'Dictator' Putin for 40 Years

President Joe Biden on Thursday labeled Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "dictator," though also claiming they have known each other for decades.

"I've known him for over 40 years. He's concerned me for 40 years. He's not a decent man," Biden, 81, told ABC News anchor David Muir during an interview in France at the Normandy American Cemetery to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

"He's a dictator, and he's struggling to make sure he holds his country together while still keeping this assault going," Biden added. "We're not talking about giving them weapons to strike Moscow, to strike the Kremlin, to strike against — just across the border, where they're receiving significant fire from conventional weapons used by the Russians to go into Ukraine to kill Ukrainians."

Putin, who has been in power since 2000, worked as a KGB agent from 1975-91. In 1996, he moved to Moscow to join the administration of President Boris Yeltsin.

Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1972.