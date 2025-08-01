WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vladimir putin | russia | ukraine | peace talks

Putin: 'Inflated Expectations' Stall Talks With Ukraine

By    |   Friday, 01 August 2025 04:53 PM EDT

Peace talks with Ukraine have stalled due to "inflated expectations," Russian President Vladimir Putin says.

"All disappointments come from inflated expectations," Putin told reporters Friday, according to The New York Times.

"In order to solve the issue in a peaceful way, we need deep conversations, not in public, but in the silence of a negotiating process."

Senior U.S. diplomat John Kelley on Thursday told the U.N. Security Council that President Donald Trump has made it clear he wants a deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine by Aug. 8.

"Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace," Kelley told the 15-member council.

Kyiv and Moscow have held three rounds of talks in Istanbul this year that yielded exchanges of prisoners and bodies, but no breakthrough to defuse the more than three-year conflict.

Putin also said conditions for ending the war "certainly remain the same," according to the Times.

Newsfront
183
