Iran Foreign Minister: US Must Agree on Compensation Before Nuclear Talks

Thursday, 31 July 2025 07:11 AM EDT

The U.S. must agree to compensate Iran for losses incurred during last month's war, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing Iran's foreign minister, as Tehran adopts a tougher stance and sets new conditions for restarting nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration.

"They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of ... negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that (during future talks)," Abbas Araghchi told FT in an interview in Tehran. "And they have to compensate (Iran for) the damage that they have done."

The report said Araghchi and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff exchanged messages with each other during and since the war, with the Iranian official emphasizing to his American counterpart the need for a "win-win solution" to end the long-running standoff over Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator told the newspaper that Iran needs real confidence-building measures from their side after Witkoff proposed resuming talks.

He said this should include financial compensation, without giving details, and assurances that Iran would not be attacked during negotiations again, according to FT.

The U.S. launched strikes last month on Iranian nuclear facilities that Washington says were part of a program geared towards developing nuclear weapons. Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is for purely civilian purposes.

The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


