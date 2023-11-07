Report: Putin to Seek Reelection, Extend Rule

In a move that could solidify his grip on power until 2030, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly will announce his reelection campaign for the 2024 presidential elections.

Though the Kremlin has not officially confirmed Putin's candidacy, sources familiar with his plans said the groundwork has been laid, The Hill reported.

According to Reuters, six sources disclosed that Putin had initiated efforts to garner support among his core base, which includes key figures in the security forces, the armed forces, and regional voters outside of Moscow.

"The decision has been made," a source with inside knowledge of the planning told Reuters, confirming Putin's intent. "He will run."

The Kremlin, however, responded to the Reuters report by downplaying the claims, saying no official announcement has been made.

"Putin has not yet made any statements on this matter. And the campaign itself has not yet been officially announced," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a comment to TASS, Russia's state-run media outlet.

Russian presidential elections are scheduled for March 17.

Putin, 70, became acting prime minister on Aug. 9, 1999, under the presidency of Boris Yeltsin. Putin has continuously held positions as president or prime minister for two decades.

Putin secured a decisive reelection victory in 2018, granting him a mandate to serve in office until 2024. In 2021, he pushed through constitutional changes that potentially enabled him to remain in power until 2036.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, Russia and Putin continue to generate widespread global disapproval. An average of 82% of adults in 24 nations express an unfavorable perception of Russia, with a comparable percentage lacking confidence in Putin's ability to make sound decisions in global affairs.

This sentiment is particularly pronounced in Poland, Sweden, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the U.S., where nine of 10 people hold unfavorable views.

The survey reveals a significant decline in ratings for Russia and its leader in numerous countries, a phenomenon that began after Russia's incursion into Ukraine in February 2022.

This year's Pew survey records all-time lows assessments for Putin and Russia.