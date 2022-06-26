Putin Calls Up Obese Bottom of the 'Barrel' General to the Front Lines

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pulled out of retirement an obese Russian general to assist in his country's efforts to take Ukraine.

According to London's Daily Star, the rotund general, identified only as Gen. Pavel, will lead Russian special forces in the region after the last commander sustained severe injuries in an artillery strike.

A senior intelligence source said: "Putin is now scraping the barrel.

"Most of his best and battle-hardened senior commanders have been killed or injured fighting in Ukraine, so he is resorting to sending second-rate officers to the front who don't last very long.

"He is now dragging generals out of retirement and one of those is Gen. Pavel," the source continued.

"Putin is like a Mafia boss who no one can refuse to obey. If a retired general gets a message from Putin saying Mother Russia needs you to fight in Ukraine, there is not much you can do. There is (no) escape from Russia, thanks to the sanctions."

The general reportedly weighs an estimated 280 pounds, eats five meals a day accompanied by at least one liter of vodka and needs two sets of body armor to cover his size. He is believed to have served as a soldier during the Soviet-Afghan War, which lasted from 1979-1989. Before beckoning to Putin's call, he was living out his days in a Moscow suburb after serving in Syria about five years ago.

So far, it is believed that up to 10 generals have died in the Russian-Ukraine war, alongside an estimated 30 senior officers.