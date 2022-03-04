Fear of Martial Law in Russia Sparks Exodus

Fears that Vladimir Putin could soon impose martial law in Russia are pushing thousands to try to flee their country ahead of this weekend, Axios is reporting.

The exodus comes amid rumors Russia will also close its borders and order a tougher crackdown on domestic protests.

The news outlet said widespread suffering is arriving at Russia's own doorstep.

The Associated Press reported that dozens of foreign and international companies have pulled their business out of Russia. Major car brands have stopped exports; Boeing and Airbus suspended supply of aircraft parts and service to Russian airlines; and top Hollywood studios halted their film releases.

The AP said the list will likely keep growing.

Meanwhile, the price of food according to some businesses has started to soar in Russia.

"We're facing growing prices, mass layoffs, delays in payment of benefits or pensions," opposition politician Yulia Galyamina said on Facebook Wednesday.

Axios noted Russia's upper house of parliament will meet on Saturday in an emergency session, sparking fears it could mark the beginning of a new Iron Curtain. Russia's second-largest airline said it will stop all international flights on Saturday.

Russia has already passed a law making the dissemination of "fake news" regarding the military in Russia punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

And the AP also noted that OVD-Info, a rights group tracking political arrests, reported that 8,000 anti-war protesters in Russia have been detained since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Access to Facebook and Twitter has been restricted in Russia. Both have played a key role in amplifying dissent, according to The Associated Press.