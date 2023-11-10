Ramaswamy Cashes In on Merch After Haley's 'Scum' Comment

In the wake of a heated exchange during the third GOP presidential primary debate in Miami, Vivek Ramaswamy, a GOP presidential hopeful, chose to cash in on criticism from GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley by offering merchandise referencing their clash on his campaign website.

The clash unfolded when Ramaswamy called out Haley's daughter during the third GOP primary debate for using TikTok, a video-sharing app that has faced increased scrutiny over data security concerns. The Ohio businessman's decision to join TikTok himself was met with derision from Haley, who dismissed him as "scum" during the debate, The Hill reported.

Ramaswamy's campaign initiated the sale of T-shirts and beverage coolers on Friday, prominently featuring the phrase "Rebel Scum." The merchandise unveiled on social media platform X, references what Ramaswamy perceives as corruption within both political parties.

In a statement on X, Ramaswamy accused the political establishment of deep-seated corruption and asserted that the moment had arrived for "freedom-loving American patriots" to rise against a cadre of politicians steering the nation toward a potential World War III. He framed the call for action as a modern-day 1776 Revolution, according to The Hill.

During the debate, Ramaswamy defended his TikTok presence, pointing out the irony of Haley's critique while her own daughter had been using the platform for an extended period.

Responding to the audience's boos, Haley sternly instructed Ramaswamy to "leave my daughter out of your voice."

Fox News host Bill Hemmer sought Haley's reaction to the exchange during an interview on Thursday. In response, Haley characterized Ramaswamy's comments as a "petty shot" and suggested that his behavior spoke more about him than it did about her. She remarked on her display of restraint during the debate.

"I mean, Bill, that was showing a lot of restraint," Haley said. "That's all I'll say."