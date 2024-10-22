Ramaswamy: Trump Would Win 'Decisively' If Election Held Tomorrow

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Politico on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump would win "decisively" if the election were held this week. He told the outlet, "I'm worried about something highly unanticipated happening in the next less than three weeks. I think that if the election were held tomorrow, I believe Donald Trump would win decisively."

He added, "But the election won't be held tomorrow, so my biggest worry is that a lot of unexpected things or unanticipated things or even one large unanticipated thing could happen between now and Nov. 5."

Ramaswamy, who dropped out the race in January and endorsed Trump, said that Trump's campaign should highlight policy contrasts between the GOP candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris. He said, "It's not that I think the country right now is in love with what Harris and Biden did over the last four years. It's that if the country is more confused about the differences, whether those are differences from Donald Trump or not, that helps Harris.

"And because that helps Harris, the thing that I think the Trump campaign needs to be doing is reminding voters exactly of what Kamala Harris' positions have been at least in the last four years versus what Donald Trump's positions are as the president."

Ramaswamy has said that he speaks with Trump regularly and that they've discussed a potential cabinet position for him if Trump were to win the election.