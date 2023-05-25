Ramaswamy: LinkedIn Blocked Me After Biden, China Critique

Add LinkedIn to the social companies seeking to block criticism of President Joe Biden, liberal ideology, or China, according to Republican presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Big Tech election interference has begun: @LinkedIn locked my account & censored me this week for posting videos where I expressed fact-based views as a presidential candidate about climate policy and Biden's relationships with China," Ramaswamy tweeted Thursday.

"They said it violated their policies relating to 'misinformation, hate speech, and violence.' Sad but not surprising."

A LinkedIn spokesman confirmed Ramaswamy's account was "restricted," but denied having done so intentionally.

"The account was restricted in error, and it's now back up," the spokesperson to us when reached for comment.

Conservatives have long denounced Big Tech social media companies for throttling or censoring their speech during presidential election cycles.

Ramaswamy posted a video outlining the LinkedIn claims and reasoning for suspending him after a "third strike":

Criticism of the Chinese Communist Party pulling the strings on Biden and weaponizing the "woke pandemic." Criticizing the "climate religion" and the "ESG movement" (environmental, social, governance). Saying the "climate agenda is a lie; fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity."

"Those are my three strikes that got me censored on LinkedIn," Ramaswamy said in the video.

Ramaswamy mocked LinkedIn's liberal biased argument that those strikes represent "misinformation, hate speech, and violence."

"I got a kick out of this; I'm going to be honest," he continued.

Ramaswamy said he believes his profile will be restored, but warned that Americans are at risk on LinkedIn of being censored without the ability to "escalate" against the politically biased action.

Ramaswamy said these Big Tech companies are doing the "back door" censorship for the government that the government cannot do itself under the Constitution.

"It's a symptom of how deep this cancer has run in our country," he said.