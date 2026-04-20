Schlapp: Va. Voters Should Reject Redistricting Power Grab

OPINION

As Virginians head to the polls, they are being asked to weigh in on a proposal that could

fundamentally reshape representation in the Commonwealth.

But make no mistake: the 2026 Virginia Congressional Amendment, House Joint Resolution 4 (HJ4), is not about fairness or reform.

It is a calculated, mid-decade power grab designed to rig elections, silence voters, and consolidate control in the hands of partisan insiders.

In 2020, Virginia voters overwhelmingly approved — by 65.7% — the creation of a bipartisan redistricting commission.

That vote was a clear rejection of partisan gerrymandering and a demand for transparency and balance. The current proposal seeks to undo that mandate, dismantling the system voters chose and replacing it with one driven by political self-interest.

What makes this effort even more troubling is its timing. Redrawing congressional maps mid-decade, using data already accounted for in the last census, is virtually unprecedented.

YetVirginia Democrats are pushing forward anyway, in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to secure long-term political advantage ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The potential impact is staggering.

Analysts warn that the amendment could shift Virginia's congressional delegation from a relatively balanced 5 to 6 split to an overwhelming 10–1 advantage for Democrats, a dramatic and disproportionate outcome that raises serious concerns about fair representation.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, who campaigned on representing all Virginians, now finds herself

aligned with a strategy that critics argue does the opposite.

What was presented as moderation has given way to an aggressive redistricting push that prioritizes national party interests over the voices of everyday Virginians.

Equally concerning is the flood of outside money shaping this effort.

According to reports, an overwhelming majority of funding supporting the amendment comes from donors outside Virginia, with only a small fraction tied to in-state contributors. This raises a fundamental question: whose interests does this amendment truly serve?

At its core, this debate is not just about maps; it is about people.

Redistricting determines whose voices are heard and whose are diluted.

Critics of the proposal argue that the new maps would fragment communities and weaken the influence of minority, rural, independent, and faith-based voters.

As CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp recently warned, such maps risk silencing the very constituencies the House of Representatives was designed to protect.

Faith leaders have echoed these concerns.

Rev. Pat Mahoney of the Christian Defense Coalition has cautioned that the proposed changes could disproportionately impact Christian communities, diluting their ability to advocate for deeply held beliefs on issues like religious liberty, family, and the sanctity of life.

Whether one agrees with that assessment or not, it underscores a broader truth: redistricting is never just a technical exercise — it shapes the moral and cultural voice of a state.

This is why the growing grassroots response across Virginia matters.

CPAC rallied leaders and voters in the 10th Congressional District this week to reject the amendment and defend the integrity of the electoral process.

Their message is simple: voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around.

Former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin urged," This is about an effort to disenfranchise

millions and millions of Virginians, and it's so fundamentally wrong."

With early voting already underway and turnout surging, Virginians have a clear opportunity to reaffirm the principles they embraced in 2020.

They can reject mid-decade political maneuvering, push back against outside influence, and demand a system that reflects fairness, transparency, and accountability.

This moment is about more than partisan politics.

It's about trust, trust in the electoral system, trust in the principle of equal representation, and trust that the voices of Virginians will not be overridden by political ambition.

The choice before voters is clear.

If Virginians believe in fair elections, in honoring the will of the people, and in protecting the diversity of voices that make the Commonwealth strong, they should vote "No!" on Virginia Congressional Amendment, House Joint Resolution 4, by April 21.

Mercedes Schlapp is a senior fellow at CPAC and former senior adviser for U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the White House and presidential campaign.