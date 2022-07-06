Richmond, Virginia Police: Tip Helped Foil July 4 Mass Shooting

The Richmond, Virginia, police department said Wednesday that it thwarted plans for a Fourth of July mass shooting.

RPD officials said they received a tip that led to multiple arrests and the seizure of firearms, WWBT reported.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith was expected to hold a 2 p.m. ET press conference Wednesday to discuss the situation.

WRIC reported another July 4 mass shooting incident, in which six people were shot, occurred near a Richmond area after-hours club. Authorities said four men and two women were shot, with two victims suffering life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday as a person of interest in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30, and sent hundreds more fleeing.

The man was charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder.