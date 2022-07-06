×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: virginia | police | july 4 | shooting | richmond

Richmond, Virginia Police: Tip Helped Foil July 4 Mass Shooting

law enforcement search after a mass shooting
Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb on July 4. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:04 AM EDT

The Richmond, Virginia, police department said Wednesday that it thwarted plans for a Fourth of July mass shooting.

RPD officials said they received a tip that led to multiple arrests and the seizure of firearms, WWBT reported.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith was expected to hold a 2 p.m. ET press conference Wednesday to discuss the situation.

WRIC reported another July 4 mass shooting incident, in which six people were shot, occurred near a Richmond area after-hours club. Authorities said four men and two women were shot, with two victims suffering life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday as a person of interest in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30, and sent hundreds more fleeing.

The man was charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Richmond, Virginia, police department said Wednesday it thwarted plans for a Fourth of July mass shooting.
virginia, police, july 4, shooting, richmond
141
2022-04-06
Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved