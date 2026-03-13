Gun Carry, Ghost Gun Bills Reach Va. Governor's Desk

Several gun bills cleared the Virginia General Assembly and reached Gov. Abigail Spanberger for a decision this week, putting the Democrat at the center of a fight over public carry restrictions, civil liability for gun companies, and limits on unserialized firearms also known as "ghost guns."

The measures include Senate Bill 727, which would bar the public carrying of certain loaded guns defined in the bill as "assault firearms" in public places such as streets, sidewalks, and parks, with violations punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Backers say the bill is meant to reduce the presence of certain weapons in crowded spaces.

Opponents say it could trap otherwise law-abiding gun owners who misread the law.

Josh Horwitz of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions called the package a public safety response to gun violence.

The response is necessary because "there's been way too much gun violence in Virginia," Horwitz told WMRA radio in January.

Gun rights advocates, including Philip Van Cleave of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said the bills could create confusion for legal gun owners trying to follow feature-based or location-based restrictions.

Van Cleave argued that the carry restrictions would sweep too broadly as far as geography, saying: "They're banning guns anywhere in the public. So, public roads, alleys, sidewalks. Anything of any nature open to the public."

Another proposal, Senate Bill 27, would require manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to use "reasonable controls" when selling guns.

The measure defines "reasonable controls" as the procedures, safeguards, and business practices gun industry members must use to prevent illegal sales, straw purchases, trafficking, theft, unlawful marketing or use, installation of auto sears, and other conduct that would violate state or federal law.

The bill would also allow the Virginia attorney general or local governments to bring civil actions against companies that fail to meet those standards. A companion measure, House Bill 21, advanced alongside it during the session.

House Bill 40 would restrict the manufacture, import, sale, or possession of certain unserialized guns, unfinished frames or receivers, and plastic guns that may evade common security screening.

The enrolled version would make some provisions take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

Legislative records show SB 727 was enrolled on March 12 after passing both chambers, while SB 27 and HB 40 were enrolled on March 11.

Spanberger, who was sworn in Jan. 17, can sign the bills, veto them, send them back with amendments, or let them become law without her signature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.