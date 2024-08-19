WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Foxx: Columbia Fails to Punish Pro-Palestinian Protesters

By    |   Monday, 19 August 2024 08:17 PM EDT

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., criticized Columbia University for its handling of students protesting Israel's war in Gaza.

"The failure of Columbia's invertebrate administration to hold accountable students who violate university rules and break the law is disgraceful and unacceptable," Foxx stated in a House Committee on Education and the Workforce report released Monday.

"More than three months after the criminal takeover of Hamilton Hall, the vast majority of the student perpetrators remain in good standing," said the head of the House committee, which is investigating the school for antisemitism.

"By allowing its own disciplinary process to be thwarted by radical students and faculty, Columbia has waved the white flag in surrender while offering up a get-out-of-jail-free card to those who participated in these unlawful actions," the congresswoman added.

According to Foxx's report, 22 students were arrested for "occupying" Columbia's Hamilton Hall on April 30, and 18 remain in good standing with the university, with the rest facing minor disciplinary actions.

Columbia University told the New York Post that the school "is committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination and taking sustained, concrete action toward a campus where everyone in our community feels valued and is able to thrive."

Newsfront
