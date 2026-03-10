WATCH TV LIVE

Pope Accepts US Bishop's Resignation After Arrest

Tuesday, 10 March 2026 09:09 AM EDT

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of the Chaldean Catholic bishop of San Diego, California, a decision announced Tuesday by the Vatican after the bishop was arrested on embezzlement charges.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said last week it had arrested Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta on March 5 at San Diego International Airport as he tried to leave the country. The office said it acted after someone from Shaleta’s church provided a statement and documentation “showing potential embezzlement from the church.”

Shaleta was being held on $125,000 bail on eight counts of embezzlement, money laundering and aggravated white collar crime, the statement said.

There was no immediate reply to an email sent to Shaleta’s parish, St. Peter Chaldean Church, seeking comment and contact information for his attorney.

The Vatican said in its daily bulletin Tuesday that Leo had accepted Sheleta’s resignation under the code of canon law for eastern rite churches that allows for the pope to agree if a bishop asks to step down.

Leo actually accepted the resignation when Shaleta presented it in February, but an announcement was not made until Tuesday, according to the Vatican embassy in Washington. The Holy See appears to have waited to announce the decision to avoid interfering with the police investigation.

Leo named Bishop Saad Hanna Sirop as a temporary administrator.

Shaleta, 69, was ordained a priest of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Detroit in 1984. He was named to the San Diego branch of the eastern rite Catholic Church in the U.S. in 2017.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


