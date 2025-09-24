WATCH TV LIVE

VP Vance to Talk Public Safety in North Carolina Visit

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 11:15 AM EDT

Vice President JD Vance will promote President Donald Trump's agenda, focusing on public safety after a recent fatal stabbing in North Carolina, on Wednesday during his first official visit to the state since taking office.

Vance was expected to discuss public safety and law enforcement during an afternoon speech in Concord, located just northeast of Charlotte. He'll speak at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, The Charlotte Observer reported.

It was in Charlotte in late August that 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed on a commuter train. The attack, which was captured on video, garnered national attention.

In response to Zarutska's stabbing death, the North Carolina legislature gave final approval Tuesday to a criminal justice package that limits bail and seeks to ensure more defendants undergo mental health evaluations.

The Republican-penned bill also could help restart executions in the state.

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a field hearing on crime in Charlotte next Monday, the Observer reported.

Earlier, Vance was scheduled to headline a Republican National Committee fundraiser in Lexington, North Carolina, Politico reported. He is the RNC finance chairman.

The vice president was scheduled to deliver remarks on Trump's "tax cut for working families" and about how the administration is "committed to empowering state and local law enforcement," according to an official press release, WBTV reported.

The fundraiser in Lexington is expected to raise more than $2 million, Politico reported, as Republicans eye the 2026 midterms.

As RNC finance chair, Vance already has attended fundraisers in various cities, including New York, Atlanta, Indianapolis, as well as the United Kingdom.

Vance visited Concord in October to attend a race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and he was in Charlotte last September for campaign events, the Observer reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 24 September 2025 11:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

