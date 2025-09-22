NRSC Blasts N.C.'s Roy Cooper in New Ad

The National Republican Senatorial Committee on Monday released a new digital ad attacking Democrat Senate candidate Roy Cooper, branding him "Democrats' Favorite Shotgun Rider" and accusing him of being out of touch with North Carolina voters.

"Career politician Roy Cooper spent nearly 40 years loyally pushing the Democrats' far-left agenda in North Carolina," NRSC regional press secretary Nick Puglia wrote in a statement.

"After weeks of being criticized for soft-on-crime policies that led to a young woman's brutal murder, Cooper finally showed his face in person, but no amount of hiding and carefully orchestrated campaign stops will distract voters from the truth that Roy Cooper is a failed governor who left North Carolina less safe, less prosperous, and more radically woke than he found it."

The ad criticizes Cooper, the state's former governor, for policies it says raised taxes, weakened public safety, prolonged school closures during the pandemic, and defended "radical transgender ideology." It also highlights his praise of former President Joe Biden and Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris during hurricane recovery efforts while calling President Donald Trump a "threat to democracy."

The ad, which the NRSC said was partly generated with artificial intelligence, was released after Cooper held his first in-person campaign event last week.

"Democrat Roy Cooper has been chauffeured around North Carolina for years," the ad voice-over states. "So naturally, he knows exactly what the state needs.

"That's why he raised your taxes, released violent criminals, shut down schools for over a year, and let men compete in women's sports."

"Like the loyal shotgun-riding buddy he is," the ad's voice-over concluded.

"Roy Cooper: riding shotgun through Democrat politics for 37 years."