Vance Praises Law Enforcement After Break-In Attempt

Vice President JD Vance praised the Secret Service and local police for responding quickly to Monday's attempted break-in at his Ohio home.

"I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home," Vance wrote on X. "As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly."

The vice president did not provide details about the suspect, who the Secret Service said was detained.

The Cincinnati Police Department said the suspect is Hyde Park resident William DeFoor, 26, who was charged with obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespassing, and vandalism.

Vance emphasized that no one was injured and wrote that "we weren't even home as we had returned already to DC."

In the same post, Vance made a direct appeal to news organizations, urging restraint in coverage that could further expose his family, particularly his children, to public scrutiny.

"One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service," Vance said. "In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows."