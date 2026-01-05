Man Arrested After Break-In at Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati Home

A man who broke windows at Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home and caused other property damage was detained early Monday, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The man was detained shortly after midnight by Secret Service agents assigned to Vance's home, east of downtown Cincinnati, agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. He has not been named.

The Secret Service heard a loud noise at the home around midnight and found a person who had broken a window with a hammer and was trying to get into the house, according to two law enforcement officials who were not publicly authorized to discuss the investigation into what happened and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The man had also vandalized a Secret Service vehicle on his way up the home's driveway, one of the officials said.

"I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home," Vance wrote Monday on X. "As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows.

"I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly.

"We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC.

"One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows."

Reports have indicated William Defoor, 26, has been arrested in the incident and "charged with one count each of obstructing official business, criminal damaging or endangering, criminal trespass, and vandalism."

The home, in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, on hills overlooking the city, was unoccupied at the time, Guglielmi said.

The Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. attorney's office as charging decisions are reviewed, he said.

Vance, a Republican, was a U.S. senator representing Ohio before becoming vice president. His office said his family was already back in Washington and directed questions to the Secret Service.

Walnut Hills is one of the city's oldest neighborhoods and is home to historic sites, including the Harriet Beecher Stowe House.

The Associated Press and Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.