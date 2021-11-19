Jobs Creators Network Challenges Biden on Vaccine Mandate

The Job Creators Network (JCN), one of the largest small-business lobbying groups in the country, filed a notice with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday and sent a letter to President Joe Biden pushing back on his administration's ''bullying of small business owners'' to force them to comply with its employer vaccine mandate.

''The White House is brooking contempt of court with its decision to keep pressuring businesses to comply with the illegal vaccine mandate in the face of the initial court orders holding it invalid,'' Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of JCN, told Breitbart.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine mandate was halted by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month. The judge pointed to ''grave statutory and constitutional issues'' with the mandate.

The agency has since ceased enforcement of its Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which included the order, it said on its website.

''OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the ETS pending future developments in the litigation,'' the statement read.

JCN took issue with OSHA's statement.

The concern arises from White House press secretary Jen Psaki saying this week that the White House's ''message to businesses right now is to move forward with measures'' of the mandate, despite the temporary stay, The Hill reported.

JCN filed a notice in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals against the White House on Friday, citing Psaki's comments.

''The White House's confusing messaging over the effectiveness of the Mandate's deadline—despite it being stayed by court order—militates in favor of the swift consideration and granting of the pending motions for initial en banc hearing,'' JCN's notice read.

On Nov. 6, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked OSHA's vaccine mandate.

JCN filed a motion in the 8th Circuit to further expand the ruling. On Nov. 10, the 8th Circuit granted expedited consideration of the stay motion, according to the JCN lawsuit fact sheet.