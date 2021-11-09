Job Creators Network CEO: Biden 'Smells Defeat' on Vaccine Mandates

The president and CEO of the Job Creators Network (JCN), Alfredo Ortiz, said in a press release on Monday that the Biden Administration "smells defeat" in its recent employer vaccine mandate.

JCN is a powerful small business lobby organization founded by Bernard Marcus, the co-founder and former CEO of Home Depot, in June 2011.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule called out by Ortiz was recently blocked temporarily by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, citing that the petitioners "give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate," according to CNN.

Ortiz encouraged small businesses to follow the court's temporary stay and not be threatened by the administration's attempts to work around it.

"The Biden administration signals that it smells defeat on its illegal vaccine mandate by urging businesses to comply with it despite a federal court freeze. By encouraging businesses to continue implementing vaccine rules for their employees, the Biden administration must be worried about losing and is trying to get as many employers to comply before its ultimate demise." Ortiz said in the statement.

Ortiz believes the lawsuit will result in a victory for those opposed to the vaccine mandates and said in the statement that he seeks to "turn this vaccine mandate temporary stay into a permanent block."

The latest statement comes after the small business advocacy group announced Nov. 4, via its website, that it was filing a lawsuit in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals against the Biden administration to block the implementation of its vaccine mandate on small businesses.

The lawsuit fact sheet released alongside the Nov. 4 announcement details some notable names involved with the petition on behalf of the organization.

"JCN and its members are represented by Boyden Gray and Associates, a law and strategy firm founded by Ambassador C. Boyden Gray, formerly White House Counsel to President George H.W. Bush. The legal team is led by Jonathan Berry, former head of rulemaking for the U.S. Department of Labor (OSHA's parent agency), and R. Trent McCotter, former Deputy Associate Attorney General of the United States."

Last month, JCN erected a billboard in Times Square targeting the Biden administration's controversial OSHA rule, per Breitbart.