Uvalde Gunman Threatened Girls, Mentioned School Shooting Months Before Massacre

The Uvalde, Texas, elementary school shooter sent threatening text messages and pictures of guns to social media app users he met online months before the massacre.

According to The Washington Post, before gunning down 19 children and two adults, Salvador Ramos, 18, threatened to rape or kidnap girls he met online and shoot up schools in live streams on the social media app Yubo. Yubo is a social media app where people can gather in real-time chatrooms, known as panels.

At least three users reported that Ramos threatened to commit school shootings or acts of sexual violence. The Post reports Ramos oftentimes would communicate on Yubo before following users of the app onto other social media platforms such as Instagram, where he could communicate with them directly. Over time, Yubo users said they saw Ramos post images of dead cats and would joke with them about sexual assault.

Ten days before the shooting, a Texas Department of Public Safety official said, Ramos wrote in a message, "10 more days." Later, a person replied, "Are you going to shoot up a school or something?"

"No, stop asking dumb questions. You'll see," Ramos responded, according to the official.

A week before the shooting, Ramos began to hint that something was going to happen.

"I'll tell you before 11. It's our little secret," one social media user said he messaged her. In the morning, the day of the shooting, Ramos sent her a picture of two rifles. When she asked why he sent the picture, Ramos didn't respond.

"He would threaten everyone," she expressed. "He would talk about shooting up schools but no one believed him, no one would think he would do it."