Uvalde Elementary School Principal Suspended With Pay

The principal of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was suspended with pay, her lawyer said.

Attorney Ricardo Cedillo confirmed to ABC News that principal Mandy Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell.

Newsmax reached out to the Uvalde school district seeking confirmation.

Robb Elementary School was the site of a May 24 mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

A special legislative investigation into the shooting found that Gutierrez was aware of security problems before the massacre, ABC News reported.

The media outlet said that district officials declined to discuss Gutierrez's suspension.

News about Gutierrez began circulating before Monday night's regularly scheduled school board meeting, in which it was announced that the 2022-23 school year will start Sept. 6.

Board members again were greeted by family members of shooting victims, as well as other community residents, disturbed by the actions of the district's leaders since May 24.

"These parents are still hurting. And they want answers," Daniel Myers, a pastor, told the board, ABC News reported.

One parent of a shooting victim pointed to board members and said only one of those present had reached out to his family.

"You care more about your damn selves than you do for our children," said Brett Cross, father of Uziyah Garcia, who was killed in the shooting, ABC News reported.

"Why have y'all still not taken accountability for y'all's mess ups? Can any one of y'all look me dead in the eyes and say, 'Look, we messed up?'"

Board member Luis Fernandez then said that "everybody messed up."

A special school board meeting that had been scheduled for Saturday to terminate Uvalde schools police chief Pete Arredondo was canceled.

During a July 18 school board meeting, parents of children killed in the shooting demanded that Arredondo be dismissed.

Arredondo has come under scathing criticism since Texas Department of Public Safety officials disclosed days after the shooting that 19 officers waited for an hour in a hallway outside adjoining classrooms where the gunman was holed up with his victims before a U.S. Border Patrol-led tactical team finally made entry and killed the suspect.

Reuters contributed to this story.