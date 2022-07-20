Mother of Uvalde Shooter Apologizes to Victim's Family

The mother of the shooter charged with killing 21 people, including 19 children, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas apologized to the family of one of the victims this week during a confrontation.

The family of Amerie Jo Garza, a 10-year-old student at Robb Elementary School, approached Adriana Martinez, the mother of Salvador Ramos, on Tuesday while walking to her car in Uvalde asking why her son committed the murders.

"Because he was pissed off at you? Because you destroyed him? Because that's what he was saying," one family member said, according to a video released by Telemundo on Tuesday.

"I know my son was a coward," Martinez said. "You don't think I don't know that? I know. You don't think I'm carrying all that with me? You don't think I don't know? I know. And I'm sorry."

Martinez was also asked: “What reason did he have? What reason did he have to kill 21?” And also why she didn't see warning signs or alert the police.

An interim report from the Texas House of Representatives says that Ramos' ex-girlfriend told federal investigators that his friends called him "school shooter," and that he frequently made comments about committing suicide or not living "long."

Martinez later told the family that they had "no right to judge my son," before saying, "May God forgive y'all."