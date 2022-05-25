Robb Elementary Fourth Grader Killed Trying to Call 911

Fourth-grader Amerie Jo Garza, 10, smiled brightly for the camera around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, holding a colorful certificate in front of her that named her to Robb Elementary School's honor roll.

Less than two hours later, she died a hero trying to call 911 when alleged gunman Salvador Ramos entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, and started shooting, her grandmother told The Daily Beast.

"You're going to die," Ramos told Amerie Jo and the other children, Berlinda Irene Arreola told the outlet.

Arreola said her granddaughter began to dial 911 but was killed by Ramos before she could make the call.

"She died a hero trying to get help for her and her fellow classmates," she said.

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in the carnage, according to the New York Post, making it the worst school shooting in U.S. history since 26 children were gunned down in the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.

Hospital officials said 15 children and four adults were wounded in the shooting.

"She was just super outgoing," Arreola said, remembering Amerie Jo. "She had a generous heart. She was always there to lend anybody a helping hand. She was very quick to be a teacher's pet. She had just gotten her award today for A-B honor roll."

"She was very smart and she was looking forward to making a life for herself," she added.

Fourth grade teachers Irma Garcia, 46, and Eva Mireles, 44, were among Tuesday's victims, the Post reports.

According to her school profile, Garcia was a mother of four and had been teaching for 23 years. She enjoyed barbecuing with her husband and listening to music.

Co-teaching with Garcia, Mireles had been employed by the Uvalde school district for 17 years. She was remembered as a loving mother and wife.

Uziyah Garcia, 8, is the youngest victim to be identified so far. His grandfather Manny Renfro told the Post Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during spring break.

"We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns," Renfro said. "Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good."

Ellie Lugo, 10, was identified as a victim of the shooting by her parents.

"It's hard to issue out a statement on anything right now — my mind is going at 1,000 miles per hour … but I do wanna send our thoughts and prayers to those who also didn't make it home tonight!!!" Steven Lugo wrote on Facebook. "Our Ellie was a doll and was the happiest ever."

"Mom and Dad love you, never forget that and please try and stay by our side," he added.

Uvalde is a small town approximately 80 miles west of San Antonio.