The acting police chief for the city of Uvalde, Texas, was suspended Sunday, according to the New York Post.

The now suspended Lt. Mariano Pargas was Uvalde Police Department's top-ranking official during the May 24 massacre.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shared the news of the chief's suspension on Sunday after the state House issued a scathing report, finding that officers' response to reports of an active school shooter was "lackadaisical."