Texas Artist Helps Uvalde Victims Families, Donates Caskets

A funeral usher motions for where the hearse carrying Amerie Jo Garza's, 10, casket needs to park upon arrival at the funeral service on May 31, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.(Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 07:33 PM

Texas artist Trey Ganem, the owner of SoulShine Industries, a custom casket company, is donating caskets for victims of last week's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

After a gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers at Robb Elementary, Ganem decided to pivot from his current projects and help the victims' families by supplying them with custom caskets.

"I'm on my way to help families in this tragic time," a post read on the SoulShine Industries Facebook page hours after the shooting. "I was asked to help with the caskets and talk with families. This is something no family should ever have to deal with. My love and emotions are already there."

According to NewsNation, in just three days, Ganem designed caskets for 19 of the victims and hired a group of drivers to deliver them from Georgia.

Funerals for the victims will take place next week.

"We are rocking and rolling with the help of so many!!" the company added. "Thank you to everyone who has stepped up to help us and to help the families of Uvalde!"

Since the shooting, tributes have been pouring into the small Texas town. The shooting was one of the deadliest observed since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary that took place in Newtown, Conn., in 2012.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


