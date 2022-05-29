Some Families of Victims Outraged By Biden Visit to Uvalde

There is "a lot of outrage" from some families of the victims over President Joe Biden visiting Uvalde, Texas, following the mass shooting there that killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, a local reporter told CNN’s "Reliable Sources" on Sunday.

"I think some people are concerned about politicizing this event, said Stella Chavez, a reporter for KERA News. "And I’ve heard a lot of outrage from people."

She explained that she has "heard from folks who say, 'I don’t want to focus on that, on what could have happened, what should’ve happened, I just want to focus on the kids.'"

When asked if the families of the victims care about Biden’s visit, Chavez said, "I think it depends on who you ask. I think that, for the most part, the families who were affected want to focus on their loved ones who were killed. And I think having the leader of our country come here and express, you know, his condolences is important to them. But I also know, I've heard people say, you know, now is not the time for him to come here."

Chavez, who spoke to CNN as the president was on his way to Uvalde, added, "I do think it's significant that he's coming here and especially so soon after another similar trip to Buffalo, where a horrible mass shooting also happened."

Concerning the questions about what took the police force so long to take action in order to stop the shooter, Chavez said that the families definitely "want more answers," stressing that so far the explanations have been inadequate.

As Biden left Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde on Sunday, someone shouted to him as he got into his car, "Do something!” according to multiple press reports.

"We will," Biden shouted back, standing on the edge of the floorboard of the presidential limousine.