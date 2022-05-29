×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mass shooting | uvalde | families

Some Families of Victims Outraged By Biden Visit to Uvalde

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reach out to touch pictures of the school shooting victims.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By    |   Sunday, 29 May 2022 07:22 PM

There is "a lot of outrage" from some families of the victims over President Joe Biden visiting Uvalde, Texas, following the mass shooting there that killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, a local reporter told CNN’s "Reliable Sources" on Sunday.

"I think some people are concerned about politicizing this event, said Stella Chavez, a reporter for KERA News. "And I’ve heard a lot of outrage from people."

She explained that she has "heard from folks who say, 'I don’t want to focus on that, on what could have happened, what should’ve happened, I just want to focus on the kids.'"

When asked if the families of the victims care about Biden’s visit, Chavez said, "I think it depends on who you ask. I think that, for the most part, the families who were affected want to focus on their loved ones who were killed. And I think having the leader of our country come here and express, you know, his condolences is important to them. But I also know, I've heard people say, you know, now is not the time for him to come here."

Chavez, who spoke to CNN as the president was on his way to Uvalde, added, "I do think it's significant that he's coming here and especially so soon after another similar trip to Buffalo, where a horrible mass shooting also happened."

Concerning the questions about what took the police force so long to take action in order to stop the shooter, Chavez said that the families definitely "want more answers," stressing that so far the explanations have been inadequate.

As Biden left Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde on Sunday, someone shouted to him as he got into his car, "Do something!” according to multiple press reports.

"We will," Biden shouted back, standing on the edge of the floorboard of the presidential limousine.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
There is "a lot of outrage" from some families of the victims over President Joe Biden visiting Uvalde, Texas, following the mass shooting there that killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, a local reporter told CNN's "Reliable Sources" on Sunday.
mass shooting, uvalde, families
328
2022-22-29
Sunday, 29 May 2022 07:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved