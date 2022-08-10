Gov. Abbott Adds 30 Security Officers for Uvalde's School District

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is beefing up security in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) for the next school year, adding more than 30 law enforcement officers after last spring's mass shooting.

"The beginning of a new school year should be an exciting time for students and teachers, and the State of Texas is working to provide that for the Uvalde community," Gov. Abbott wrote in a statement, announcing the enhanced security measures.

"As a new school year begins, we must ensure students, parents, and all dedicated school personnel can look forward to new opportunities to learn and grow. Texas will keep working to provide all available support and resources to the Uvalde community as they continue to heal."

Among the enhanced security measures, Abbott issued a disaster declaration to expedite resources, including:

$5 million to start a long-term Family Resiliency Center in Uvalde County to provide mental health resources.

$1.25 million to UCISD counseling, intervention, and community outreach.

Start a webpage for donations to support victims' families, teachers, and the Uvalde community.

$105.5 million to enhance school safety and mental health services in Uvalde and throughout Texas.

Work with Texas lawmakers to launch special committees to examine school safety, mental health, social media, police training, and firearm safety.

Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to conduct safety and compliance reviews of all Texas public schools.

Urge the Texas District & County Attorneys Association (TDCAA) to increase lie-and-try prosecutions of people who lie on information provided for gun background checks.

"We know going back to school will be especially challenging for many in Uvalde," DPS Director Steven McCraw wrote in a statement.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is committed to working with the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District to ensure each child, parent, and teacher feels safe and protected during this difficult time. There is no task more important than this."