Amazon Explores Cutting Ties With USPS: Report

Amazon is preparing to expand its nationwide delivery network and give up its long-standing partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

Amazon has long-been the postal service's top customer, providing more than $6 billion in annual revenue in 2025, the report said.

The e-commerce giant is readying plans to pull the billions of packages it sends through the postal service by the end of 2026. The plans are not final and could change, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Amazon and USPS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.