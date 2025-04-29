WashPost: Postal Service Assisting With Deportations

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the investigative arm of the U.S. Postal Service, has been assisting the Trump administration with locating migrants living in the United States illegally, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Inspection Service recently joined a Department of Homeland Security task force, according to the report. The service is helping federal authorities locate illegals using data from mail and packages, the Post reported.

A senior Homeland Security official confirmed the Inspection Service's role, telling the Post in a statement that USPIS collaboration is "a key part of ensuring law enforcement has the resources they need to fulfill President [Donald] Trump's promise to the American people to remove violent criminals from our streets, dismantle drug and human trafficking operations, and make America safe again."

Of interest to federal immigration agents are photographs of envelopes and packages, known as "mail covers," Postal Service surveillance systems, and mail tracking information as well as credit card data and other financial information, according to the report.

The agency agreed to be a partner in the task force, according to the report.

"We want to play well in the sandbox," read an Inspection Service email obtained by the Post.

The Postal Inspection Service is a 1,700-strong agency that maintains the safety of the mail system. It features 1,250 inspectors and 450 police officers who provide security, according to the Post.