Johns Hopkins Slashing 2K Jobs After Losing USAID Funds

Johns Hopkins University is feeling the brunt of the Trump administration's efforts to streamline the federal government, announcing Thursday it will slash more than 2,000 jobs in the U.S. and abroad.

The private university in Baltimore said it will cut 1,975 positions in 44 countries and 247 in the U.S. from its global public health nonprofit Jhpiego, its Bloomberg School of Public Health's Center for Communication Programs, and its medical school, The Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S.-based workers have at least 60 days before the job changes take effect, the Washington Post reported, adding the university said it also furloughed roughly 100 more workers.

The university, one of the nation's leading research centers that relies heavily on federal funding, was hit hard by losing $800 million in federal grants from the U.S. Agency for International Development. The Trump administration is attempting to dismantle USAID after last month exposing the agency was rife with waste, fraud, and abuse.

"This is a difficult day for our entire community," the university, which has a $13.06 billion endowment, said in a statement. "The termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work here in Baltimore and internationally."

The Trump administration also might strip funding disbursed by the National Institutes of Health. Johns Hopkins has joined other major research institutions and medical centers filing lawsuits challenging the planned cuts, the Journal reported.

USAID grants were a major source of funding for Jhpiego, which the university founded in 1973 to improve healthcare for women and families in low-income countries, according to the Post. The nonprofit reported receiving $356.6 million in gifts, grants, and other contributions in 2022, according to its latest tax filing.

Carter Elliott, a spokesperson for Maryland Democrat Gov. Wes Moore, told the Post the consequences of the cuts to the university "immediate and profound."

"It is difficult to overstate the significance of Johns Hopkins University as a cornerstone of Maryland's economy," he said. "Students, faculty, and researchers at Johns Hopkins will bear the direct burden of these reductions, but the ripple effects will extend far beyond campus."