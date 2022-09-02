Police Union President: Gun Violence Toward Officers a 'Crisis'

More than 230 police officers working in the United States were shot in the first eight months of 2022, a sizable increase from last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police.

According to NFOP data, 234 police officers were shot from January to August, a 6% increase from the same time in 2021.

Also, 45 of the reported 234 officers were killed by gunfire (19.2%).

Law enforcement officers also have been involved in 58 "ambush-style attacks" through the first eight months of 2022, with 86 officers shot and 22 officers killed by gunfire.

"Make no mistake, we are experiencing a real crisis with the level of violence directed at law enforcement officers," NFOP President Patrick Yoes said in a statement. "This past year has been one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement in recent history due to the increase of violence directed toward law enforcement officers, the nationwide crime crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic."

Yoes continued: "Frankly, it is unlike anything I've seen in my 36 years of law enforcement. Last year, we saw more officers shot in the line of duty than any other since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data in late 2015. I'm sad to report that so far this year, we are outpacing last year's historic number of officers shot and killed. This fact is disturbing and should alarm all Americans.

"Many will often look at this data and just see numbers. We MUST remember that they represent heroes — fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters," said Yoes. "Thankfully, had it not been for the countless dramatic improvements in medical trauma science and anti-ballistic technology, the lethality of these attacks would be much greater."

Yoes added: "I call on Americans in every community across the country to join us in taking a stand — to say, 'enough is enough!' Truthfully, this violence is beyond unacceptable; it's a stain on our society, and it must end. It is incumbent upon our elected officials and community leaders to stand up, support our heroes, and speak out against the violence against law enforcement officers."

The Fraternal Order of Police, the nation's largest police union (more than 2,100 chapters), represents 356,000 officers.