Military Equipment and Munitions From US Arrive in Ukraine

A plane with approximately 80 tons of U.S. military equipment landed in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday.

This was part of a $200 million lethal aid package from the U.S. to empower Ukraine against a possible incursion by Russia.

The Hill reports that it was the third shipment of the total package, which included ''Javelin anti-tank missiles, other anti-armor systems, grenade launchers, munitions, and non-lethal equipment essential to Ukraine's front line defenders,'' according to a statement by Marine Corps Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth, a Pentagon spokesman.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov thanked the U.S. for the aid and said that Kyiv expects the arrival of a fourth shipment of military equipment ''soon,'' the Hill continues.

In December, the Biden administration approved the $200M package to Ukraine in order to deter a Russian incursion. Moscow has denied that is it planning to invade, despite it placing over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border.

The U.S. has said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is ''imminent'' and announced Monday that 8,500 American troops were put on a heightened alert that they may be sent to Eastern Europe, in order to reinforce NATO defenses. The State Department also told the families of U.S. embassy staff in Kyiv over the weekend to leave the country.