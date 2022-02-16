×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: us | senators | legislation | kids online safety act

Sens. Blackburn, Blumenthal Introduce 'Kids Online Safety Act'

Marsha Blackburn speaks at a meeting
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., speaks during a Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security hearing on Protecting Kids Online: Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 26, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
 

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 07:55 AM

Two U.S. senators will introduce legislation on Wednesday, called the "Kids Online Safety Act," that would require social media platforms to provide parents with tools to protect their children online.

The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, seeks to protect minors from harmful images, sexual exploitation, bullying and product recommendations.

Under the proposed legislation, social media companies would also be required to conduct an annual independent audit on the risks to minors on their platforms, the senators said in a written statement.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two U.S. senators will introduce legislation on Wednesday, called the "Kids Online Safety Act," that would require social media platforms to provide parents with tools to protect their children online. The bill, co-sponsored by Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from...
us, senators, legislation, kids online safety act
94
2022-55-16
Wednesday, 16 February 2022 07:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved