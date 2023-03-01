US Rejects Russian Ultimatum on Nuke Pact, Ukraine

In a high-stakes game of nuclear brinksmanship, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov declared that Russia's participation in the New START nuclear control treaty would be contingent on the U.S. withdrawing support for Ukraine, according to The Hill.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in response that the U.S. would not change course.

According to Interfax, Ryabkov said Russia's return to the New START treaty depended on conduct of the U.S.

"Until the United States changes its behavior, until we see signs of common sense in what they are doing in relation to Ukraine," he said, "… we see no chance for the decision to suspend New START to be reviewed or re-examined."

Later that day, Price rejected Moscow's demand at a press briefing, stating that "Russia's willingness to promote instability and use irresponsible nuclear rhetoric endangers every nation on this planet. Russia's purported suspension of new START will, at the same time, not stop the United States from continuing to support Ukraine."

The State Department spokesman then relayed that a diplomatic note provided by Russia earlier in the day "did not tell us anything we didn't already know from the public statements that have emanated from Moscow."

The diplomatic note formally notified Washington of Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the New START treaty. The decision comes on the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing last month that Russia is prepared to take a hard line stance on issues of national security.

In Dec. 2022, and last month, Russia boycotted scheduled meetings with U.S. officials related to the nuclear treaty, saying they could not meet with American officials while they support Ukraine.

The New START treaty, a crucial pact that imposes restrictions on the number of strategic nuclear warheads held by each country, is due to expire in 2026. The agreement permits mutual monitoring of nuclear stockpiles. However, onsite inspections, which were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have not resumed since.

But on Monday, Ryabkov reportedly said that the U.S. and Russia have been holding talks in recent days and that Moscow would keep its lines of communication open.

"We will communicate and exchange information when necessary," Ryabkov stated, according to Russian news agencies.