US Cyber Command Reports 20 Russian 'Hacking' Indicators Against Ukraine

The U.S. Cyber Command announced Wednesday that it had identified 20 ''indicators of compromise'' malware in Ukrainian computer systems.

''Our Ukrainian partners are actively sharing malicious activity they find with us to bolster collective cybersecurity, just as we are sharing with them,'' the agency said in a statement. ''We continue to have a strong partnership in cybersecurity between our two nations.''

According to the agency, the identified indicators and their respective online ''signatures'' are evidence of a possible intrusion on a host system or network and can act as ''digital forensics'' for network defenders of a potential breach.

''We are publicly uploading these IOCs to highlight the potential compromises and provide additional context to our industry counterparts,'' the agency said in its statement.

The U.S. Cyber Command began in 2010 but has roots going back to the Joint Task Force on Computer Network Defense in 1998 and the Joint Task Force on Computer Network Operations in 2000, according to the agency,

It is the nation's unified combatant command for the cyberspace domain, and ''operates globally in real time against determined and capable adversaries'' from its headquarters with the National Security Agency at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland.

''Defending forward as close as possible to the origin of adversary activity extends our reach to expose adversaries' weaknesses, learn their intentions and capabilities, and counter attacks close to their origins,'' the organization's mission statement reads.

"Continuous engagement imposes tactical friction and strategic costs on our adversaries, compelling them to shift resources to defense and reduce attacks. We will pursue attackers across networks and systems to render most malicious cyber and cyber-enabled activity inconsequential while achieving greater freedom of maneuver to counter and contest dangerous adversary activity before it impairs our national power.''

A July report from the Department of Justice on cybercrimes said that there has been an increase in cybercrimes with ''nation-state ties'' which are being used to ''funnel'' money to ''bad actors'' such as Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

CNN reported July 5 that Russian hackers were targeting Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK Group, which controls coal and thermal power plants across Ukraine, in retaliation for the company's opposition to the invasion.

Company representatives said at the time that the attempts to ''destabilize the technological processes'' of generation and distribution did not achieve the goal of leaving Ukrainians without power.

"The cyberattacks didn't have any negative effect on DTEK's operations so far," DTEK spokesperson Antonina Antosha told CNN in an email at the time. "All systems operate in a regular mode."