US Weighs Reduced Charges for Julian Assange

The Justice Department is reportedly considering permitting Julian Assange to plead guilty to mishandling classified information, potentially concluding a prolonged legal dispute sparked by one of the most significant intelligence leaks in U.S. history, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Assange, the controversial founder of WikiLeaks, faces extradition to the U.S. from the UK, where he has been detained since U.S. prosecutors charged him in 2019. He is accused of publishing thousands of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables around 2010.

Discussions between Justice Department officials and Assange's lawyers have been ongoing, with the possibility of a plea deal emerging as a potential resolution. If accepted, Assange could plead remotely to a misdemeanor offense, avoiding extradition to the U.S. and potentially walking free shortly after.

Despite the talks, the fate of any deal remains uncertain. Barry Pollack, Assange's lawyer, expressed uncertainty, stating he had received no indication from the department regarding their stance. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Assange's legal battles extend beyond the potential plea deal. The UK's High Court is expected to rule soon on whether to grant Assange further appeal rights for extradition to the U.S. Should extradition proceed, Assange faces 18 counts related to disclosing classified information and hacking a military computer.

The prospect of Assange's extradition raises complex legal and political questions. The Trump-era Justice Department emphasized distinctions between Assange's actions and journalistic endeavors, while the Obama administration refrained from charging him over concerns about press freedom.

Amidst the legal intricacies of this case, concerns over Assange's health persist. His wife, Stella Assange, asserts that his physical and mental well-being have significantly deteriorated during his incarceration. She claims he would not receive a fair trial in the U.S., citing risks to his life.