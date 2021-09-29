×
US to Declare 23 Species, Including Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, Extinct

(Haven Daley/AP)

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 07:54 AM

The ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish, and other species will be declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday, U.S. media reported.

Government scientists have exhausted efforts to find these 23 species and warned that climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common, the Associated Press reported.

"Each of these 23 species represents a permanent loss to our nation's natural heritage and to global biodiversity," Bridget Fahey, who oversees species classification for the Fish and Wildlife Service, was quoted as saying in the New York Times.

"And it's a sobering reminder that extinction is a consequence of human-caused environmental change," Fahey said.

The extinctions include 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two species of fish, a bat, and a plant, according to the Times.

The Fish and Wildlife Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular working hours.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


