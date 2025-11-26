US Commission Flags China's 'Alternative World Order' Plan

A new report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission warns that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is pushing to reshape global power dynamics, with an aggressive military posture directed at space dominance, gray-zone warfare and threats against Taiwan.

The recently released annual report by the U.S.-based commission paints a stark picture of Washington's strategic competition with Beijing. The report argues that China is trying to "construct an alternative world order" with itself at the center, supported by other authoritarian states, including Russia and North Korea.

This shift, the commission contends, complicates strategic calculations for America and its allies.

Among the report's recommendations is increased funding for the U.S. Space Force to counter China's growing counterspace capabilities. Commissioners argue that space has become a warfighting domain.

The commission also highlights expanding Chinese pressure on regional flashpoints, particularly around Taiwan and the maritime zones of its neighbors.

In 2024, the Chinese People's Liberation Army reportedly entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone 3,075 times.

The report suggests Beijing might pursue a gray-zone strategy of harassment, cyber operations, and maritime coercion, rather than full-scale conflict, presenting new challenges for U.S. deterrence.

Commissioner Michael Kuiken told Axios the U.S. needs to "make sure we have the infrastructure so that our Guardians are able to operate in that space."

For the Trump administration, the report signals rising pressure to recalibrate U.S. defense priorities.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump recently accepted an invitation to visit China in April, and Xi is scheduled to visit the U.S. also in 2026.