WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | us | trump | xi | call

China: US Initiated 'Positive' Call Between Trump, Xi

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 06:44 AM EST

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the United States initiated the call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The atmosphere of the call was "positive, friendly and constructive," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference.

Trump touted relations with China as "extremely strong" following the call on Monday with Xi, who told Trump that Taiwan's "return to China" is a key part of Beijing's vision for the world order. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the United States initiated the call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The atmosphere of the call was "positive, friendly and constructive," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference.
china, us, trump, xi, call
73
2025-44-25
Tuesday, 25 November 2025 06:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved