China: US Initiated 'Positive' Call Between Trump, Xi

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the United States initiated the call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The atmosphere of the call was "positive, friendly and constructive," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference.
Trump touted relations with China as "extremely strong" following the call on Monday with Xi, who told Trump that Taiwan's "return to China" is a key part of Beijing's vision for the world order.
