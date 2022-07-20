Michigan Wolverines Coach Under Fire for Pro-life Remarks

Jim Harbaugh, the football coach for the University of Michigan, has come under fire after speaking at an anti-abortion event last weekend, where he said "I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born."

"In God's plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love," Harbaugh said at the Plymouth Right to Life event on Sunday, according to the Detroit Free Press. "I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I've coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place. To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born."

He went on to say, "I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born. I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me."

Former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, who now writes for The Atlantic, hit out at Harbaugh on Twitter, saying, "This might be a difficult concept for Jim Harbaugh or any anti-choice person to grasp … but if you don't want an abortion, just don't get one. Not that hard."

Outkick founder Clay Travis criticized the complaints about Harbaugh, saying in a video: "The same sports media that always argues, 'Hey, we want everybody to share their political beliefs — speak out as much as you want,' is going to absolutely rip Jim Harbaugh to shreds because he has a different opinion than they do on abortion."

Harbaugh's remarks come about one month after the Washington Commanders fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio a reported $100,000 for a tweet calling the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 a "dustup."

"Jim Harbaugh attended an event and shared his personal views as any citizen has the constitutional right to do. He was sharing his personal beliefs and not speaking on behalf of the university," university spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen told Newsmax in an email.

"The university position is clear and is posted on our website," Broekhuizen continued, providing a link to that position.