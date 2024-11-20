WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Jewish Patients Hide Identity at University of California

By    |   Wednesday, 20 November 2024 08:18 AM EST

Jewish patients coming to the University of California, San Francisco for medical care report hiding their identity, a senior faculty member at the school told the Washington Free Beacon.

The professor added that the public school has contributed to "an erosion of professionalism" and a "loss of the centering of the patient-physician relationship" with its activist teaching, per the Free Beacon.

The publication reported that a required, six-week medical "justice and advocacy" workshop taught that an anti-Israel protest on Nov. 16, 2023 — one that blocked the San Francisco Bay Bridge and prevented, among other vehicles, three UCSF trucks carrying organs to be transplanted that day — was a "'direct action,' akin to 'sit-ins' or 'vigils,' that disrupt 'business as usual' to 'pressure targeted decision-makers.'"

It also found that a lecture at the school referred to the "humanitarian crisis in Gaza" as "structural trauma" similar to "red-lining" and "historical medical prejudice."

JNS sought comment from the university.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

