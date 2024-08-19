University of California Imposes Strict Protest Rules

The University of California on Monday directed all 10 campus chancellors to strongly enforce the college's new rules prohibiting protests that obstruct pathways or create encampments following anti-Israel demonstrations last year.

University of California President Michael V. Drake on Monday also sent a letter to the school's community to explain the policy changes and to reiterate the university's commitment to the right of academic freedom, protest, and free speech, but said that these rights cannot "place community members in reasonable fear for their personal safety or infringe on their civil rights."

In the letter, Drake said that while the "vast majority" of on-campus demonstrations were peaceful, nonviolent protests, "some of the activities we saw over the past year were not" and this required the school to make some changes.

"Clear communication and consistent application of policies and laws are key to achieving the delicate but essential balance between free speech rights and the need to protect the safety of our community and maintain critical University operations," Drake wrote.

He added that those who violate the school's policy on protests will face a series of "tiered responses" depending on the offense and number of times it's repeated.

"Our ultimate goal is for all of our community members to feel supported in their ability to express themselves and to pursue their studies, research, patient care and other work on our campuses," Drake wrote in the letter. "We also want our community members to understand what's expected of them, including a clear understanding of the principles, policies and laws that govern our behavior on campus."