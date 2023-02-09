US, UK Sanction Russian Cyber Criminals

The Biden administration issued a new batch of Russia-related sanctions over cyber activities, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Thursday.

The sanctions target seven individuals, including six Russians and one Ukrainian, the notice said.

Britain also said on Thursday it had sanctioned seven Russians over cyber crime in co-ordinated action with the United States, as the pair seek to crack down on those they blame for ransomware attacks which have paralyzed businesses, schools and hospitals.

"The United States and the United Kingdom are taking coordinated action today targeting cybercriminals who launched assaults against our critical infrastructure," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "We will continue to work with the United Kingdom and with other international partners to expose and disrupt cybercrime emanating from Russia.

"The United States is designating seven individuals who are part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. We are taking this action pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13694, as amended by E.O. 13757, for the individuals’ involvement in a cyber-enabled activity that poses a significant threat to the national security, foreign policy, or economic health or financial stability of the United States.

"Russia is a safe haven for cybercriminals, where groups such as Trickbot freely perpetrate malicious cyber activities against the United States, the United Kingdom, and our allies and partners. These activities have targeted critical infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities."

Britain's Foreign Office said there had been 149 victims of ransomware known as Conti and Ryuk in Britain and that the cyber criminals had used the attacks to gain an estimated $32.85 million from those targeted.

Foreign Minister James Cleverly said the new sanctions helped put Britain's national security first and would protect people from serious organized crime.

"By sanctioning these cyber criminals, we are sending a clear signal to them and others involved in ransomware that they will be held to account," he said in a statement.